Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.27% of Old Republic International worth $18,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 258,303 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Old Republic International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 496,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Old Republic International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 60,722 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 20,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $482,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,531.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cheryl A. Jones sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $74,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 600 shares of company stock worth $13,484 and sold 39,510 shares worth $910,953. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. 25,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities cut shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

