Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Given a $6.00 Price Target by Craig Hallum Analysts

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) received a $6.00 price objective from equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 259.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 price target on Pareteum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on Pareteum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. 13,588,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,432. Pareteum has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEUM. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Pareteum in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pareteum in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pareteum in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Pareteum in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pareteum in the first quarter worth about $137,000.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

