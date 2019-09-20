Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.93 and last traded at $34.93, approximately 2,622,904 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 530,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

PSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Parsons in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parsons in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Get Parsons alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $989.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parsons Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth $2,880,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth $73,883,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth $66,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth $64,178,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter worth $52,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.