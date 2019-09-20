Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15,894.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,873 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 0.7% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Paychex worth $36,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $83.24. 537,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,256. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $1,685,640.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,170 shares in the company, valued at $23,901,302.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $201,843.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,482.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

