Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Set at $129.00 by Morgan Stanley

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been assigned a $129.00 target price by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.64. 8,199,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,803,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average is $109.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,602,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paypal by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 6,747.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586,493 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

