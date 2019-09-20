PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,355,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the previous session’s volume of 1,424,430 shares.The stock last traded at $2.16 and had previously closed at $2.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on PDL BioPharma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.69.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of ($22.53) million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in PDL BioPharma by 1,058.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 498,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 455,193 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in PDL BioPharma by 424.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 546,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 442,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PDL BioPharma by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,674,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 204,999 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI)

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.