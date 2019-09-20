Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.65

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 250340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Peabody Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Peabody Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The coal producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $2,772,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 859,698 shares of company stock worth $15,724,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Peabody Energy by 779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

