Pentwater Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Louise Hill acquired 11,200 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 262,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,244,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $39.58. 35,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.37. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.