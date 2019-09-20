Pentwater Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Pentwater Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Iqvia during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,389,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Iqvia in the second quarter worth $224,093,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,768,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,376,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 53,072.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 782,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,851,000 after purchasing an additional 780,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $15,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $410,323,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,723,251 shares of company stock valued at $427,463,046 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IQV traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.67. 824,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $164.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.86.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

