Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $473,000 in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. 5,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,343. SciPlay Corp has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. SciPlay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SciPlay Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

In related news, Director M. Mendel Pinson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.