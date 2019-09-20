Phore Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, IDAX and Nanex. During the last week, Phore has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $55,667.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00014029 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000254 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 18,720,577 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

