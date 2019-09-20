Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Cut to $17.50

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DOC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $19.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley D. Page bought 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $74,779.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $350,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

