Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,800 Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGRE. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $89,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,299 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $8,220,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 705,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 534,351 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,494,000 after purchasing an additional 392,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGRE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 42,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,526. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. Paramount Group Inc has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $188.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.21 million. Paramount Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. Paramount Group’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

