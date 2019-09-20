Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 900 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,727,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 1,012.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 57,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 1,012.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 707,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 120,849 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Compass Point started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SITC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. 9,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,875. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

