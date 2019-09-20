Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,651,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,358,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,998,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,018,000 after purchasing an additional 79,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 479.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,513. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 46.97%. The business had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

In related news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $117,727.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,683.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRI shares. Compass Point started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

