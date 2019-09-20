Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,700 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GTY. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,742,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,895 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 169,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,628,000 after buying an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.05. 813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,198. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.54. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 34.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.87%.

Getty Realty Profile

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.