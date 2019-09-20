Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $745,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 71.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 66,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. 10,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

