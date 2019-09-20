Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $68,000 Investment in X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in X Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in X Financial in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in X Financial in the second quarter worth $216,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X Financial stock remained flat at $$2.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,296. X Financial has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.46 million and a P/E ratio of 3.45.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded X Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

