Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,943 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Banco Macro by 10,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. 5,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,241. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.43. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $465.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMA. HSBC cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Macro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

