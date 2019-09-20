Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,562,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,582,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,968,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,823,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. 4,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,040. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

