Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.81

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and traded as high as $18.19. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 2,567 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000.

About Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

