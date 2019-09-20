Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 4,216 Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.13% of Seacor worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Seacor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Seacor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Seacor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Seacor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Seacor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CKH stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,631. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $964.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $197.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.72 million. Seacor had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CKH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seacor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

In other Seacor news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 24,100 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,140,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,702,438.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Fabrikant sold 6,984 shares of Seacor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $351,155.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,797 over the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

