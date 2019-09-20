Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,981 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 38.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Aristotle Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $722,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 615,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,375. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $841.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.96 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.