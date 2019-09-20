Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 243.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,016 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.09% of Lantheus worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CJS Securities upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of LNTH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,499. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.72 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 11.20%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $138,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,711.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $115,442.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,226. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.