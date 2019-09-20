Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 12,700 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Methode Electronics worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $54,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NYSE MEI traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 353,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,631. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.43. Methode Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.15 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.19%. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $28,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

