Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 7,240 Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.11% of Kraton worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kraton by 569.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kraton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Kraton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kraton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Kraton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraton alerts:

In other news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $206,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $402,886.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:KRA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. 1,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,923. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. Kraton Corp has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $495.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.35 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraton Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.