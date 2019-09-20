Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $28,677.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,683.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,742. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,151,000 after purchasing an additional 141,833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 123.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 55,818 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 191.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 54,794 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

