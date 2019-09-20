Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,599 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 211,846 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Adobe worth $148,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 6,404 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Adobe by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 10,578 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Adobe by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 126,270 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.75. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.64.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total value of $921,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,627 shares of company stock valued at $6,648,464. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

