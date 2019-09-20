PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,701,204 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the previous session’s volume of 1,270,972 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPDAI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get PPDAI Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.64). PPDAI Group had a net margin of 52.42% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPDF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,083,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after buying an additional 273,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group by 266.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 1,295,462 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 522,218 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group by 855.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 964,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group by 28,560.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 755,715 shares during the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PPDAI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPDAI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.