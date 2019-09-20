Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.82

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as low as $2.42. Precipio shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Precipio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 614.15% and a negative return on equity of 119.23%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

