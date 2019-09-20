Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $83.47

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.47 and traded as high as $89.32. Premier Oil shares last traded at $88.14, with a volume of 5,428,968 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PMO. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 152.14 ($1.99).

The company has a market cap of $731.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.47.

Premier Oil Company Profile (LON:PMO)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

