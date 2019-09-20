ProCurrency (PROC) Hits Market Cap of $56,828.00

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One ProCurrency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, ProCurrency has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. ProCurrency has a market cap of $56,828.00 and approximately $1,003.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.35 or 0.02125552 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Profile

ProCurrency (PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,010,432,572 coins and its circulating supply is 103,357,691 coins. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

