Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 893 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.4% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,983,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,127,000 after purchasing an additional 604,694 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,904,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,146,000 after acquiring an additional 378,796 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,747,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,244,000 after acquiring an additional 347,234 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.56. The company had a trading volume of 32,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,466. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.