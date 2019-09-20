Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $73.51. 342,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

