Profund Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,387,000 after acquiring an additional 259,378 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,816,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 816,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,103,000 after buying an additional 182,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after buying an additional 79,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 161.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after buying an additional 320,512 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Maxim Group set a $92.00 target price on Tetra Tech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.74. 951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,138. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $86.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.42 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 5.85%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $336,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $402,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,009 shares of company stock worth $10,375,455. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.