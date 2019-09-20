Profund Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 26.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,110,177 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $61,860,000 after purchasing an additional 230,010 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $9,711,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,654 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 21.3% during the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 14,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Kenneth Burhop sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $425,850.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,625.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $15,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,219,179.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,571 shares of company stock worth $22,617,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 120,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,479. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $66.41.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.