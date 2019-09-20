Profund Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 34.1% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,788,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,278,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,986,000 after buying an additional 1,174,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,912. New Residential Investment Corp has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $18.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $188.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRZ. BTIG Research began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

