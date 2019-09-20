Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 21.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 559.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter worth about $246,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSBR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 16,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander Brasil in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

