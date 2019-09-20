Profund Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 596,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 32.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 494,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,502,000 after acquiring an additional 120,411 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $160,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Deren sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.06, for a total transaction of $731,580.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,972.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.90, for a total transaction of $2,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,311,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,604 shares of company stock worth $11,750,707. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,255. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.43. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $373.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.06 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.45.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

