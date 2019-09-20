Profund Advisors LLC Sells 608 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Emcor Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emcor Group by 62.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $85.66. 5,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,810. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EME shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

