Profund Advisors LLC Sells 988 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1,128.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $51.42 and a one year high of $86.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 7.04%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

