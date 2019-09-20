Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 347.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,604 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 0.5% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Progressive worth $25,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Progressive by 2,817.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,306 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Progressive by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 977,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 6.0% in the second quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 409,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,705,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Progressive by 68.4% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 177,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 72,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,962.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $3,624,855. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.50. 905,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,893. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.