Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PTGX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of ($8.19) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.50% and a negative net margin of 209.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $30,045.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $95,509.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,675.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 48.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 63.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

