Provident Financial (LON:PFG) PT Lowered to GBX 378

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 378 ($4.94) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Shore Capital boosted their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 533 ($6.96).

Shares of LON:PFG traded down GBX 24.20 ($0.32) on Friday, hitting GBX 417.30 ($5.45). 832,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 397.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 464.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 348.70 ($4.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 665.20 ($8.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

In other news, insider Paul Hewitt bought 13,148 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £49,962.40 ($65,284.72). Also, insider Robert East acquired 5,000 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £21,900 ($28,616.23). Insiders bought a total of 39,919 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,037 over the last three months.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

