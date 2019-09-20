Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,061 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,924,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,221,000 after buying an additional 314,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,806,000 after buying an additional 186,002 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 614,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,711,000 after buying an additional 128,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,033,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,280,000 after buying an additional 118,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,666. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $289.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLPI. BidaskClub cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

