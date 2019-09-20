Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,374 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Marten Transport worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 421.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 98.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,938. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.51. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.45 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.