Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,830 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 306,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 266,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 132,046 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $535,982,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $23,597,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 23,036,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,852,340. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 90.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. Raymond James cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.94 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.