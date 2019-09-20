Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 2.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,785,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,065,000 after purchasing an additional 91,165 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 830,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,519,000 after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,148,000 after acquiring an additional 70,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cimpress by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 1.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 94,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.26. Cimpress NV has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $146.67.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $674.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.51 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 85.75% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 6,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $777,136.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

