Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Avanos Medical worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 17.8% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,991,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,853,000 after purchasing an additional 301,082 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 48.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 161,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 53,211 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVNS shares. ValuEngine cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 100,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,512. Avanos Medical Inc has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

