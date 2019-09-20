Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,451,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,967,000 after buying an additional 1,719,494 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,203,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after purchasing an additional 34,862 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,226,000 after purchasing an additional 131,030 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 1,147,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,767,000 after acquiring an additional 321,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $29,635,000.

In other news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $204,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.11). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

